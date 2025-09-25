WWE legend reacts to Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking update

In an unfortunate event, WWE star Charlotte Flair had to share a heartbreaking personal update on social media. Now, a legend of the promotion has reacted to Flair's update.
Charlotte Flair has experienced a fair few heartbreaks in her personal life. She lost her younger brother, Reid Flair, over a decade ago, and more recently, her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, faced serious medical issues. Now, the Queen experienced another terrible setback as her longtime best friend, Britney Zahn, passed away. Charlotte paid tribute to Zahn on Instagram by posting a series of images with her, accompanied by a heartfelt message that detailed their life together. Several pro-wrestling stars responded to Charlotte's (real name Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr) post, offering their condolences. One name among those stars was that of WWE legend and AEW star, Dustin Rhodes.
The Natural, who is currently inactive due to injury, replied with a 'Love you' message along with two heart emojis.
"Love you Ash❤️❤️," wrote Dustin
Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!
Check out Dustin's comment below and Charlotte's post here.
WWE legend Dustin Rhodes says he is blessed to be with AEW
Dustin Rhodes is currently on the road to recovery after undergoing a double knee replacement surgery. In the meantime, he has been active on social media, reacting to current affairs in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, the Natural provided an update about his return to in-ring competition.
A fan, while replying to a post by Rhodes on X, said he can't wait to see the former TNT champion back in the ring. In response, Rhodes replied that while it will take some time for him to come back, he remains determined and feels blessed to be part of AEW.
"Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW," wrote Dustin
As of right now, a specific timeline for Rhodes' return to action remains undisclosed.
WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!