WWE legend reacts to the idea of debuting in AEW to face MJF

MJF is one of the top stars in AEW, and many want him to face off against the very best. Hence, a fan pitched the idea of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray making his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion to face the current world champion.

Bully Ray has wrestled worldwide, including WWE, ECW, IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and many more. He has not only been a part of these promotions but has also captured multiple championships during his career.

The former world champion is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, a promotion known to have had a working relationship with AEW. He recently reacted to a fan proposing a championship match between the legend and MJF.

"@The_MJF vs. @bullyray5150 would be a dream match. I hope someday it will happen," a fan tweeted.

The multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion responded to the pitch, suggesting he is open to the idea. He tweeted:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman rose to fame in AEW as one of the biggest heels in the company. His latest title defense came against The American Dragon Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Both stars went the distance, and the bout went into sudden death. Friedman attacked Danielson with an oxygen tank that he required following the end of the 60 minutes and then locked in an armbar, forcing The American Dragon to submit.

MJF had some strong words for Adam Cole and his girlfriend at the post-AEW Revolution media scrum

As soon as the pay-per-view ended, MJF joined Tony Khan to be part of the post-show media scrum. During his chat with the media, the AEW World Champion had some strong words for Adam Cole and his girlfriend, Britt Baker.

During an interview with Barstool Wrestling, Britt Baker mentioned that she wasn't a fan of hearing the AEW World Champion's childhood stories. This led to a back-and-forth between Friedman and Adam Cole on Twitter.

The Salt of the Earth weighed in more on the issue during the media scrum and strongly suggested that Cole and Baker keep their thoughts to themselves.

"Adam Cole was talking s**t on Twitter. Wasn't a fan of that. He should keep his f**king mouth shut and maybe tell his girlfriend of his to do so as well." [H/T Fightful]

Besides his comments about Cole and Baker, Friedman also called Eddie Kingston a 'crybaby' for quitting AEW.

