"Juvenile high school bullsh*t" - WWE legend reacts to rumors of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks leaking false information about AEW star CM Punk

WWE legend Eric Bischoff gave his opinion on the rumors of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) leaking false information about AEW star CM Punk.

During the September 4th All Out media scrum, Punk allegedly stated that The Elite (Omega and the Bucks) spread lies to the media about him getting Cabana "fired." He even called them "irresponsible EVPs" who "couldn't manage a target."

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff seemed to understand Punk's reason for being hot if the allegations of The Elite leaking confidential information to journalists were true.

He added that the situation was just like a typical high school rivalry:

"Let’s just go through an exercise here. Let’s say that The Young Bucks were leaking internal information about what was going on behind the scenes in AEW, they were leaking that information to Dave Meltzer, which is I think, that’s been alleged as to what caused Punk to lose his sh*t, right? I don’t blame Punk for being pissed off about that. That’s chicken sh*t, Juvenile High School bullsh*t, if indeed that happened, I wouldn’t blame him for being hot," Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Bischoff, however, clarified that Punk going into a tirade against various personalities and humiliating AEW President Tony Khan was not the way to go.

Eric Bischoff on if Tony Khan should expel CM Punk from AEW

Also in the same episode, Eric Bischoff believes after CM Punk's rant in the media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan should consider firing the latter.

"I would get rid of Punk regardless of what happened that caused that reaction. Punk’s reaction, to me, was far more egregious than the alleged circumstances that caused it. So Punk would have to go under any circumstance. I would never, ever, let a guy that buried me and my company while taking millions of dollars from me, I would never let him on television again with a live mic or in an interview with a live mic. I wouldn’t want him around."

Punk's AEW future is still unclear at this point but reports stated that he had a "constructive meeting" with Khan following the scrum. However, it will be interesting to see if this is an indication of a potential comeback for The Second City Saint in the company's programming or not.

