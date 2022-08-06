WWE legend Ric Flair makes major announcement on managing AEW Star at upcoming wrestling event

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is apparently far from done with the squared circle, as Ric Flair made a massive announcement just minutes ago.

Flair recently had his 'last match' against Jeff Jarett and Jay Lethal while teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. The tag team action featured some spectacular moments, with the veteran star putting up an impressive performance to take the win.

Although advertised as Ric Flair's last match, the WWE veteran will accompany Andrade in his next match in Puerto Rico. While fans were left a little confused by Flair's participation, doubts were quelled when it became clear that he would only be playing a managerial role.

Minutes ago, the Nature Boy took to Twitter to announce his excitement for the upcoming event.

"I’m Very Excited To Manage @AndradeElIdolo TOMORROW in Puerto Rico! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Andrade El Idolo has proven himself to be a capable wrestler in his own right. It remains to be seen how Flair's presence at ringside will aid the AEW wrestler in his upcoming match.

Fans had an excited reaction to the WWE legend's announcement

The Nature Boy's fanbase was extremely happy with the announcement, as ecstatic responses filled the comments section under the tweet.

Many fans expressed their excitement for Ric Flair's upcoming appearance.

Jason S. Halliburton @Jason87024628 @RicFlairNatrBoy @AndradeElIdolo I'm excited to get an autograph and photo with you in Pittsburgh in one week! Diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair! See you soon, champ!!!

A fan also suggested that Tony Khan should work with Ric Flair soon.

Furthermore, a fan drew attention to the uniqueness of the fight, as Flair would be managing his own son-in-law inside the squared circle.

This fan suggested that the Nature Boy should play dirty to make sure Andrade got the win.

Justin Vick @JustinVickCLT @RicFlairNatrBoy @AndradeElIdolo Please interfere with the match to help Andrade get an unfair advantage on opponent.

As of now, Andrade is active in the AEW scene as well as he feuds with the Lucha Brothers alongside Rush. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for the Mexican star in his career.

Do you think Ric Flair's presence will help Andrade in his match? Sound off in the comments below!

