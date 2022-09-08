"My locker room" - WWE legend seemingly takes a dig at current CM Punk situation during Dynamite segment

WWE legend Chris Jericho seemingly took a jibe at the CM Punk controversy during a segment on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Jericho was victorious in his match at All Out against Bryan Danielson. He brought back his Lionheart persona to combat the American Dragon at the event.

In a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on Dynamite, Jericho celebrated his gigantic triumph against Danielson with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The former WWE Champion said that by beating Danielson, he was now the best wrestler in the world. He also seemingly proclaimed that he would face the American Dragon next week on Dynamite.

Afterward, Jericho promised that he would be world champion for the eighth time at Dynamite: Grand Slam and that AEW was "his company" and "his locker room," seemingly taking a swipe at the CM Punk issue.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to A celebratory Jericho Appreciation Society update us on their massive week coming up in the wake of #AEWAllOut ! And apparently, they don't like turtles.Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! A celebratory Jericho Appreciation Society update us on their massive week coming up in the wake of #AEWAllOut! And apparently, they don't like turtles. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/qSo4lNsZGD

The latter allegedly had a massive brawl in the locker room after his comments during the post-All Out media scrum. It was reported that The Wizard stepped up in the alleged locker room division to keep everyone calm amidst the controversies.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho seemingly taking a dig at the locker room situation on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy