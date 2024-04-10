WWE legend seemingly doesn't want Saraya (fka Paige) to make in-ring return in AEW

Saraya (fka Paige) has been away from the ring for quite some time now. Recently, a certain WWE Hall of Famer has hinted at not wanting to see her make an in-ring return. This would be Rob Van Dam.

The British star has not been seen in around two months, and she has even expressed how she felt like it has been so long since she's had a match. She is currently in a storyline with Ruby Soho, as she has been making her life difficult after turning away from her.

On Twitter, some users noticed that one of Rob Van Dam's liked tweets included one of a fan praising Tony Khan for keeping Saraya away from the ring. It remains to be seen whether he liked this tweet because he agreed with the fan's sentiments or because he just found it amusing.

A screenshot of the tweet can be found below, and the tweet itself can be found here.

Screenshot of one of RVD's liked tweets

WWE veteran says Saraya's AEW debut had more impact than Mercedes Mone's

Following Mercedes Mone's blockbuster AEW debut at Big Business last month, former WWE writer Vince Russo felt that there was a bigger return to wrestling featured on the promotion.

On an edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran expressed how, for him, Saraya's debut was bigger than Mone's as it was more surprising. No one thought she would ever make a return to the ring following her career-threatening injury.

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback. What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling," said Vince Russo. [5:56 - 6:20]

On September 21, 2022, she made her debut for All Elite Wrestling at Grand Slam. This was four years after she announced in WWE that she was retiring from in-ring competition.

At this point, Saraya has made the most of her second chance at wrestling. She has been going on with no issues for two years and has also won a world title in AEW.

