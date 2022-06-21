WWE legend sends a warning to Bryan Danielson ahead of the latter's AEW Dynamite return

Chris Jericho took to social media to send a message to Bryan Danielson, who will make his return this week on AEW Dynamite.

Last week on Dynamite, Jericho won a hair-versus-hair match against Ortiz and gained new members in his group in Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. The Wizard also announced that he would team up with The Spanish God and Minoru Suzuki against Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26.

Meanwhile, Danielson last wrestled at Double or Nothing 2022 in an Anarchy in the Arena match against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Since then, he has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury and hasn't appeared in AEW programming.

However, Tony Khan has announced that Danielson will appear this Wednesday to address the Forbidden Door and Dynamite: Blood and Guts on June 29.

Jericho immediately warned The American Dragon, saying he would strangle him again.

"Finally decided to show up did he? Might have to choke him out again…."

Recently, Dave Meltzer has stated that if Danielson isn't scheduled for this week's Dynamite, he might be completely unavailable for June 26. Now that Khan has announced The American Dragon's return, it would be interesting to see if the latter will be available at Forbidden Door.

Fans shared their thoughts on Chris Jericho's warning to Bryan Danielson

Immediately following Chris Jericho's fiery remarks on Bryan Danielson's return announcement, fans had different reactions. One fan said that Jericho's response was not "wizard-like."

This fan, meanwhile, reiterated The Wizard's comments about choking The American Dragon by using the former's catchphrase.

However, this fan didn't want words but only wanted a fireball, which Jericho usually does to his opponents like Eddie Kingston.

Meanwhile, this fan didn't want Jericho to get his hands on Danielson.

Bryan Danielson's upcoming return will be interesting as he might touch on issues such as JAS and, most importantly, Zack Sabre Jr. who called him out on June 12's NJPW Dominion. Fans will have to tune in this Wednesday on Dynamite to see what The American Dragon will have to say.

