  • WWE legend set to make huge AEW appearance following recent title win

WWE legend set to make huge AEW appearance following recent title win

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 10:16 GMT
A new AEW Champion is set to appear on Collision. (Images via AEW YouTube and AEW Facebook)
Many titles changed hands at All In 2025, including the coveted AEW TNT Championship. Former champion Adam Cole was originally scheduled to defend it at the pay-per-view. However, he was not medically cleared to wrestle. The former NXT Champion vacated the title, and to crown a new champion, a four-way match was contested between Dustin Rhodes, Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara.

Dustin Rhodes unexpectedly won this showdown and became the new AEW TNT Champion. This was a historic win because the former WWE star has never before held a singles title in the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, this is the very same championship his brother Cody Rhodes once held. A few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter handle announced that the veteran will appear on this week's Collision and say a few words.

"#AEWCollision 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max Tomorrow, 7/19! We'll hear from TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes @DustinRhodes made the most of his opportunity, walking out of All In Texas with the TNT Title after wrestling 3 times in less than 24 hours! We'll hear from the new champ, TOMORROW!"
AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes recently signed a six-year contract with the company

Dustin Rhodes was a popular name in WWE. However, in All Elite Wrestling, he feels loved and respected. The 56-year-old recently penned a new contract with the company, which will keep him there for six more years.

The former Goldust was overjoyed to extend his stay. A while back, he expressed his happiness on X by releasing a touching statement.

"I will finish my career here at #AEW as I feel it is home to me. I have never felt respected and wanted like I have here. This makes me want to do my very best for Tony and push myself harder than I ever have. I feel loved and wanted here. I love all of our roster deeply." he wrote.
Hopefully, Dustin Rhodes will have an influential AEW TNT Title reign and eventually put a young star over.

