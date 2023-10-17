WWE legend slams Tony Khan for digs at The Undertaker and John Cena despite crushing loss against NXT

Tony Khan had many fans concerned last week after going off on a social media tirade and taking shots at WWE. Eric Bischoff recently addressed the drama and slammed the AEW President.

Ahead of last week's Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan seemed very confident that his show would beat NXT. Unfortunately, the rating stood a different story. Still, Khan took to social media afterward to take some shots at The Undertaker and John Cena for not being on a show with higher ratings.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff chastised Khan for taking shots at the two legends after AEW Dynamite lost to NXT:

“That is not something that Eric Bischoff would have said. Circumstances. Let’s be really freaking clear. Had. I had my a*s handed to me as decidedly as Tony had his hand to him."

"The last thing I would have done was to come out and try to spin that a*s-kicking as any kind of a victory. That is absolutely something I would never have contemplated. Never. And again, those are five points, however many million really bad impressions." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines).

Jim Cornette also recently commented on Tony Khan's outburst and suggested that he seek help in some form of counseling or medication.

Tony Khan's claims that WWE tampered with AEW contracts might have just been confirmed

Besides taking shots at WWE, The Undertaker, and John Cena, Tony Khan expressed why he takes his "war" with the promotion personally. According to the AEW President, the Stamford-based promotion committed multiple counts of contract tampering, even while his mother was sick.

In a recent clip from the Fightful Select Podcast, William Regal and Swerve Strickland were alleged to be the two stars WWE tried to poach. In his post, Tony Khan claimed that Regal spoke to him at the hospital with his mother, which resulted in him opting to release him from his contract.

Strickland, however, declined WWE's offer to reunite with the returning Hit Row and allegedly referred the promotion to his lawyers. Sadly, if this is the case, it provides a case for Khan's aggressive competition with WWE. It remains to be seen whether the Stamford-based promotion will address or ignore the claims.