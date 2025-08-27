WWE legend starts walking again after 18 years; Dustin Rhodes reacts

Dustin Rhodes took to social media to react after a certain WWE Hall of Famer began walking after 18 years. This great milestone was posted on social media.Following his semi-retirement from wrestling, Lex Luger found himself in an unfortunate situation of injuring his spine, resulting in quadriplegia. He still makes the odd public appearances, but in a wheelchair. His good friend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has been helping in his recovery.DDP took to X/Twitter to share some progress of Luger's recovery. The legend was now able to walk using his own power and seemingly only required minimal support. This was a major milestone in his recovery after years of not being able to do so.Dustin Rhodes reacted to the video and expressed his support for him, as he was happy with the great progress he had made.&quot;LFG LEX!!!!&quot; Dustin wrote.Dustin Rhodes is also trying to rehabilitate his health issuesEarlier this month, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he'll be away from the ring for some time, as he needs to undergo double knee replacement surgery. This announcement came days after the brutal Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.He has been providing regular updates about his situation. The Natural mentioned that after a recent hospital visit, he fell due to low blood pressure. This happened because he was not assisted while going to the bathroom. His post seemed to be an indication that, despite everything, he was okay.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKMade it home from hospital. Fell last night cause my blood pressure was low. Took a back bump. I had to pee but the nurse said she was coming but didn't, so I went myself.This is a major procedure that will impact his career forever, as there are no guarantees for invasive surgeries. But given Rhodes' fighting spirit and how he is still able to keep on going despite being in the latter part of his career, fans may still get to see him in the ring eventually.We at Sportskeeda wish him a smooth and speedy recovery.