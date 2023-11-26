WWE legend surprisingly uses Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp at AEW Collision

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, WWE Hall of Famer performed Seth Rollins' finisher, Curb Stomp. The name in question is Adam Copeland (Edge).

Adam Copeland shocked the wrestling world by making his AEW debut at the WrestleDream PPV. He has been involved in a feud with his best friend, Christian Cage, and his Patriarchy faction. The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The Patriarchy at Full Gear.

Later, Christian changed Luchasaurus's name to 'Killswitch,' and Nick Wayne was given the nickname 'The Prodigy.' This week on Collision, Killswitch squashed his opponent to make a statement. However, he was attacked by Adam Copeland. The Hall of Famer also performed a ConChairTo on Luchasaurus.

Nonetheless, The Monster was trying to get up even after the multiple devastating ConChairTos. Copeland didn't let it go, however, as he performed a "Curb Stomp" on Killswitch with the face first onto the chair. The stomp is used as a finisher by the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Copeland has had a memorable feud with The Visionary during his time in WWE in 2021. Moreover, Copeland still seems to have unfinished business with Christian. Only time will tell how things play out.

What are your thoughts on the developments of this feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

