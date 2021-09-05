WWE Hall of Famer teases an appearance alongside Jim Ross at AEW All Out 2021

Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently took to Twitter to tease an appearance at the upcoming AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view.

The King would reveal that he is due to be traveling to Chicago this weekend. In the tweet, he even went on to namedrop his old partner in crime, Jim Ross. Good Ol' JR is due to be at the NOW Arena as he is part of the commentary team for AEW's pay-per-view.

Lawler's tweet read:

"Another day, another jet! Flying to Chicago to say hi to my old buddy, @JRsBBQ".

Another day, another jet!

Flying to Chicago to say hi to my old buddy, @JRsBBQ pic.twitter.com/6VwQYN7qtb — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 4, 2021

Whether Jerry Lawler will actually make an on-screen appearance during AEW All Out 2021 remains to be seen. However, just the thought of the legendary broadcasting team of JR and The King reuniting to call a match is a nostalgic treat for fans.

Could a certain Chicago native have requested that his first match back in seven years be called by the iconic duo?

CM Punk vs Darby Allin could headline AEW All Out 2021

All Out 2021 promises to be a spectacular pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling. The card is stacked from top to bottom with scintillating matchups that could each end up stealing the show.

As is tradition with AEW, they've even gone the extra mile to ensure that nearly every single bout on the card has had a significant build. Their long-term storytelling is second to none in the professional wrestling industry, and it is quite evident.

Recent reports have suggested that CM Punk has been in talks with Tony Khan for over a year, and has had the ice cream bar order in place for nearly as long.

Although the announcement of the United Center in Chicago was made mere weeks before AEW Rampage: The First Dance, it appears the company had the debut in the works for a while.

Given all the planning that went into the Homecoming of Punk, it only makes sense for this match to headline the pay-per-view ahead of the various titles on the line at the event.

Something that could potentially add to the occasion is if Jim Ross and Jerry 'The King' Lawler reunite once again at the commentator's table in order to call CM Punk's return to a professional wrestling ring at AEW All Out 2021.

Do you think Jerry Lawler could show up at AEW All Out 2021? Would you like to see The King reunite with Jim Ross to call CM Punk vs Darby Allin at the pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Anirban Banerjee