WWE legend was unaware of his AEW match until learning about it on social media the night before show (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer shared a surprising story about his recent AEW appearance, revealing that he was not aware of his high-profile bout until the night prior.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam spoke about his tag team bout alongside HOOK on the September 29 episode of AEW Collision. The duo defeated Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, but RVD was not even aware of the match until the night before it happened:

“I didn’t know what my match was gonna be until, like, I think that day. Or maybe it was the night before on social media, I might have seen it, but I was already there in town. So I was there mostly, you know, because it was Grand Rapids, Michigan.” [From 00:45 to 01:01]

With HOOK being Taz's son and Van Dam having a storied history with The Human Suplex Machine, the tag team match created a memorable moment for nostalgia-hungry fans while offering some great in-ring action.

RVD and HOOK's AEW match has a unique history

An interesting fact noted by Rob Van Dam is that 25 years ago, he had teamed up with HOOK's father, Taz, in the same building where their recent AEW match took place.

“It was cool to team with [Taz’s] kid, and it became more cooler the more I realized the history. [...] Someone found this interesting fact that Taz and I had tag-teamed in that exact same building, like, 25 years before. And so that was really interesting to know that we did that and that I was teaming with his son, and I look the exact same as I did then.” [From 01:09 to 01:40]

This unique anecdote highlights RVD's longevity in the wrestling business. Not many people are able to say that they've worked alongside two generations of the same family in the same building. More so, the fact that he has remained in incredible shape over the two-and-a-half-decade span is even more incredible.

