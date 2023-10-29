WWE's unkept promise to Sting could be one of the reasons why he left, says veteran (Exclusive)

Sting's run in WWE, though boasting some highlight moments, will not go down as the best spell of The Icon's career. An industry veteran recently suggested that there may have been an unkept promise that was never fulfilled before the Stinger moved on from the world's largest wrestling promotion.

For decades, one of the biggest dream matches for many fans was a clash between Sting and The Undertaker. When the former WCW World Champion made his way to Vince McMahon's empire, it looked as though this dream was finally about to come true. But it was not to be.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo said the following:

“I bet you wholeheartedly, he went to that company wanting the Undertaker match that everybody else wanted. That was probably his motivation. I’m sure that’s what was promised to him.” [From 12:54 to 13:08]

Check out the entire episode below:

While this dream match unfortunately never made it out of the fantasy phase, Sting has continued to provide blockbuster matches with some of AEW's best talents.

The writing was on the wall for Sting's disappointing spell in WWE

The common narrative surrounding Sting's WWE run is the fact that so much more could have been done with him. Given his experience, the Stinger would have been able to see when things started turning south, according to Vince Russo:

“First of all, you know, I’m sure he was welcomed with open arms. I’m sure there were promises made. And I’m sure literally before too long, he saw the writing on the wall. I mean, there’s no doubt about it.” [From 12:14 to 12:28]

Expand Tweet

Sting is set to hang up his boots for good soon. He recently announced that AEW Revolution 2024 will play host to his last match.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.