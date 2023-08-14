WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler makes a surprising appearance alongside major AEW stars

The divide between WWE and AEW has very rarely been blurred, but it seems as though Dolph Ziggler is making strides to muddy this line ever so slightly. The Show-Off recently made an appearance alongside several major AEW stars.

This occurred on the latest episode of Being The Elite, a popular YouTube series that follows behind-the-scenes antics of several AEW stars, including Ziggler's real-life brother Ryan Nemeth.

During the 360th episode of BTE, Ziggler, along with Nemeth, could be seen signing autographs for their two-man comedy show, "Hunkamania." The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also admitted that he had featured on the YouTube show before, albeit less blatantly, with either his voice or hands making an appearance.

Ziggler's last appearance for WWE was in May this year when he was brutally attacked by JD McDonagh, causing a double count-out after just one minute of action.

Cody Rhodes teased reuniting with AEW stars on Being The Elite

Before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes was one of the most important figures in Tony Khan's company. Fans were well-aware of his role in the Jacksonville-based promotion and of his good relationship with The Elite because of his appearances on the group's YouTube series. However, somewhere along the line, he stopped featuring on the show.

The American Nightmare recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss some of his most iconic moments on BTE. Rhodes also hinted at reappearing on the show someday:

“You never know, that’s a show that’s everywhere. I could make a cameo, I could make a return. There is a lot of fun that was had there, for sure." [H/T: Fightful]

While it is unlikely that WWE will let one of their top stars appear on anything even mildly associated with the competition, Cody Rhodes might be able to pull a few strings and make a BTE return sooner than expected.

