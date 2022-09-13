WWE veteran believes Chris Jericho can go to any lengths to "have the whole thing all to himself" in AEW

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently presented a unique perspective on what Chris Jericho's potential intentions are in AEW.

With the reported suspension of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, their future with the Jacksonville-based promotion is seemingly on tenterhooks. However, the All Elite fanbase was treated to a fiery promo by Jon Moxley in the opening segment of Dynamite last week, which helped ease the worries of AEW being in trouble.

Reports of Chris Jericho also stepping up to an unofficial leadership role in AEW backstage have recently surfaced. This has apparently intrigued Jim Cornette, who spoke about a potential rivalry between Jericho and Moxley on the Jim Cornette Experience show this week.

"You can tell he really wants to be the champion. He wants to be 'The Guy' in the company. Now Jericho, that's the next guy that Moxley's gonna have to watch out for because right now, Moxley is probably the one that will stand in Jericho's way of being the biggest star. In Jericho's mind he knows that you know more people know his name than most the other guys. But if Jericho can figure out a way to talk Tony into firing Punk then Moxley would be next on his radar because Moxley was gone and Jericho could have the whole thing all to himself. (1:52 - 2:24)

It remains to be seen if Jim Cornette's words will come true in the foreseeable future.

The WWE veteran also praised Jon Moxley for his promo on AEW Dynamite last week

In a surprising turn of events, the generally critical Cornette heaped praise on Moxley this week.

The veteran stated that it was one of the best promos in wrestling of all time, claiming that Moxley had reached his peak.

"I can't believe that I am gonna say this, but this promo was brilliant. This promo was not only the best, I mean look, in one way Moxley ought to quit now, he ain't gonna top this. This was not only the best Jon Moxley promo I've ever heard, this was actually one of the best promos in wrestling, period, that I've ever heard for a particular situation," said Cornette. (0:38 - 1:13)

WrassleWave @WrassleWave Jon Moxley is gonna need back surgery after carrying AEW so much over the past couple years Jon Moxley is gonna need back surgery after carrying AEW so much over the past couple years https://t.co/3v9tFpGxmz

However, fans will have to stay tuned to see what role Moxley will play in AEW in the coming weeks.

