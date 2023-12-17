WWE veteran calls out Jake Roberts for publicly burying him: "He's doing it to get over with the cool kids" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently made some disparaging remarks about a former writer for the pro wrestling juggernaut, and the target in question has since issued a response.

Roberts stated that former WWE writer Vince Russo should not be inducted into the Hall of Fame, adding that his dead dog had better ideas than the veteran. While many would take these comments as ammunition to spark a public beef, there seems to be no heat towards The Snake from Russo's side.

Russo said the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws:

“I don’t have heat with anybody, okay? Jake Roberts, who is older than me, bro, is trying to get over with the cool kids. So how do you get over with the cool kids, bro? When the cool kids bring up Vince Russo, you bury Vince Russo. And, I just wonder if Jake’s going to be doing that at 70, 75, 80. There’s no heat, bro. He’s doing it to get over with the cool kids, and I totally understand it.” [00:42- 01:17]

In a prior response that Russo posted on X, he even went as far as to praise Jake Roberts, admitting that he learned and borrowed from the WWE great.

Vince Russo says he hardly worked with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts

Further dismissing Roberts's statements, Vince Russo said that he hardly worked with the now-68-year-old:

“I worked with Jake Roberts maybe one, two, or three times. And every time I worked with him, bro, he was like gone the next day. Because he was either out of it. He, you know, was dealing with his demons. Whatever he was doing. I never worked with Jake, like, for even two weeks. I worked with him maybe one or two times. That was the experience I had working with Jake.” [01:25 - 02:00]

Russo also added that he has no desire to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, something which he has stated on multiple occasions prior, making this unexpected pseudo-feud between veterans rather redundant all things considered.

