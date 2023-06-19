WWE veteran not interested in working for AEW even if Tony Khan offers him "million dollars"

WWE legends have made a habit of walking into AEW permanently or just for once-off appearances. However, despite having appeared in the promotion before, Eric Bischoff claims he wouldn't return.

Bischoff is best known for his involvement in the nWo storyline, running WCW during the 90s, and his eventual jump to WWE. He acted as an on-screen authority figure in the Stamford-based promotion, mainly as RAW's General Manager.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Eric Bischoff maintained that he's "not interested in working with Tony [Khan]" but still had good things to say about him.

"Tony has a very, very generous heart," Bischoff said. "He's a good human being. But the truth is, for me to have any sort of positive impact on the process, you have to be in it. You can't do it remotely. If Tony calls me and offers me a million dollars to work via Zoom, I wouldn't do it because I know it wouldn't be fair. It won't be successful." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Bischoff recently shared his honest opinions of AEW World Champion MJF, who has often teased jumping to WWE. According to the veteran, Tony Khan should do everything he can to keep Friedman from jumping to the Stamford-based promotion.

Eric Bischoff notably also claimed he wouldn't work with WWE at this stage either

Fans often criticize Vince McMahon's handling of Sting when The Icon briefly wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion. According to Eric Bischoff, Sting should simply have appeared to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame and not have set foot in the ring.

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Bischoff noted that if he was 20 years younger, he'd have gone back to WWE.

"I'm 68 years old, and I live in a beautiful part of Wyoming — right outside Yellowstone National Park. It's been my dream to live here since I was a little kid, and I worked my ass out throughout my life to have what I have now. At this point, I don't want to be away for extended periods." (H/T WrestlingINC)

It remains to be seen if the former RAW GM will change his mind and return to either promotion in the future. However, for now, it seems like Eric Bischoff is content to remain outside the pro wrestling industry.

