WWE veteran MVP teases story with Kenny Omega's longtime partner

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has many connections in the wrestling world, but fans didn't expect to hear the name of his longtime partner from WWE veteran MVP. The latter recently teased a few stories regarding AEW's Kota Ibushi.

Montel Vontavious Porter has competed around the world. He's currently out of action while he receives stem cell treatments, but he's got several plans in the works for a return to action. He also recently discussed resuming his popular podcast, The VIP Lounge.

MVP has plenty of stories to tell featuring some of wrestling's top talent, but it seems that he hasn't made any memories with Kenny Omega. The Cleaner's good friend and longtime tag-team partner, Kota Ibushi, is another story.

Porter spoke to fans on X today regarding some of the stories he could tell on his podcast. When a fan asked if he had any with Kenny Omega, the WWE Superstar mentioned a story about Ibushi doing drunken moonsaults in the street:

"Not Kenny. But I have stories about Ibushi. Doing drunken moonsaults off of cars and benches on the street at 3 am. 😂," wrote MVP.

Kenny Omega is recovering from major surgery

Like MVP, Kenny Omega is currently out of action after receiving medical treatment. The Best Bout Machine was diagnosed with diverticulitis late last year, and it was so severe that it nearly killed him.

According to recent reports, Omega underwent a surgical procedure in May. There is currently no timetable for his return, but The Cleaner has remained somewhat involved with All Elite Wrestling, most recently returning to oppose The Young Bucks and their bid to seize control of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kenny's partner and apparent performer of drunken moonsaults, Kota Ibushi, is also out of action. However, the 42-year-old seems to be further along in his recovery and has teased a return to the ring. Only time will tell whether Omega and Ibushi are able to reunite.

