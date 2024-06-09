Absent WWE star teases major return

A major WWE star has teased a return and advised wrestling fans to keep watching. The promotion is building toward Clash at the Castle next weekend and NXT Battleground will be airing later tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) shared an interesting tease on his social media today. A wrestling fan sent the veteran a message today on X and claimed that it was time to bring back The VIP Lounge segment. The VIP Lounge was a talk show hosted by MVP, and it could be making a return.

The former United States Champion responded to the fan and suggested that he stay tuned because the segment will be returning in the near future.

Trending

"Soon. Stay tuned..." he wrote.

Expand Tweet

MVP is undergoing stem cell treatment in Mexico and has claimed that he will be returning to the ring for one final match.

WWE star MVP comments on what it takes to be a good manager in wrestling

MVP recently disclosed what he believes is required to succeed as a manager in WWE.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the former champion was asked to describe what makes a good manager. He noted that he learned from Bobby Heenan and claimed that what made the legend the greatest manager of all time was that he used to be a wrestler.

"So, because of my accomplishments, there are a lot of men and women that have seen my success and understand that I know what it takes to get you there. With me, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion. Without me, Bobby Lashley doesn't even have a WrestleMania match. Which I would say, Bobby, you should take that into consideration because Omos does have a WrestleMania match. Perhaps you should reconsider your postion and give me a call," he said. [From 01:17 - 01:45]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

MVP had a hilarious exchange with a WWE star earlier today in regards to Rey Mysterio having haters. It will be interesting to see when the 50-year-old returns to television down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback