WWE veteran calls top AEW star "stupid" and "dumb" for his backstage issues with CM Punk

CM Punk left AEW last year after a controversial comeback to pro wrestling. The historic 743-day run included multiple title wins and major real-life heat with a certain top AEW star, who was just ripped into by a WWE Legend discussing the debacle.

Punk and The Elite were said to be on good terms following his AEW debut. The current WWE star has said the problems began, for him, when "Hangman" Adam Page took shots at him during a Dynamite in-ring promo on May 25, 2022.

Speaking to Vince Russo on the Lions, Tigers, Bears, & Head podcast, wrestling legend Al Snow discussed the Page vs. Punk drama. He said Hangman was "stupid" for his infamous promo on The Straight Edge Superstar:

"He had an opportunity to [verbally] sucker-punch Punk, and that's what he did. [laughs] People can defend Page and say what they want, I'm not demonizing him. The kid was stupid, it was dumb, he shouldn't have done it. Here you have an opportunity to work with one of the guys that's at the top in your company... well, take advantage of it, and use it to elevate yourself, but instead you used it to... you know, as a platform to now air your grievances," Al Snow said. [From 9:33 to 10:04]

The OVW co-owner then revealed what he would have done in the same situation if he were Hangman:

"Again, in front of a public forum. It was the wrong place to do it. You should've... if it meant that much to you, Adam Page, and I'm telling this to his face, if it meant that much to you, then you should've taken Punk in a room, shut the door, locked it, and went, 'We need to address this. The door isn't coming open until we get done,'" Al Snow said. [From 10:05 to 10:28]

Punk was fired in September following a backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In. The Young Bucks have said they will air the never-before-seen footage on this week's Dynamite after Punk took several shots at his former job during WWE WrestleMania Weekend.

WWE Legend reacts to CM Punk's comments on AEW owner Tony Khan

CM Punk made headlines this past week for his interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Booker T has reacted to Punk's viral comments on Tony Khan.

The Second City Saint questioned Khan's leadership and said the AEW owner is not a real boss. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T seemingly agreed that Khan is too soft:

"[I may have to fire guys I get close to at Reality of Wrestling] And when you do that, you can't be friends with a lot of these guys. And I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent," Booker T said.

Expand Tweet

Punk was busy during WrestleMania Weekend, despite the triceps injury. He appeared at several local events, and on various broadcasts for WWE and ESPN. He also did commentary during Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins and assisted Damian Priest in beating McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Which side are you taking? CM Punk Hangman Page 0 votes View Discussion