WWE veteran sends an insulting message after AEW Dynamite draws record low numbers

AEW Dynamite is All Elite Wrestling's flagship show and one of WWE Raw's competitors. It premiered on October 2, 2019, and eventually gained fans over time. It is currently one of the most popular wrestling shows. However, things haven't been going well for them lately.

Ad

Dynamite has been struggling since early 2024. Its viewership has been plummeting, and this is a matter of great concern. The past few weeks have been bad for the show. However, the numbers this week were shocking. According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite received only 472,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. These are record-low numbers in its normal Wednesday night time slot.

While many showed worry for the Jacksonville-based company, others made fun of their dire situation. WWE veteran Vince Russo sent an insulting message when he learned of Dynamite's record-low numbers.

Ad

Trending

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso @davemeltzerWON Bro—-WHO CARES?!!!

Ad

"Bro—-WHO CARES?!!!" he said.

Russo's reply was to the prominent journalist Dave Meltzer when the latter revealed the viewership numbers on X. Hopefully, Tony Khan will go back to the drawing board and recover from this setback.

It would be tragic if All Elite Wrestling goes out of business someday. The company has thousands of fans worldwide, and it would be heartbreaking if they suffered the same fate as WCW.

Ad

Vince Russo buries WWE faction The Vision

The Vision consists of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins (leader), Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman (manager). This heel faction has been terrorizing Raw this year. However, Vince Russo is not a fan of theirs.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the 64-year-old buried the WWE group.

"What a horrible name, bro. Like, absolutely. We're going to win the titles; we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?" said Russo.

Triple H's booking of The Vision has been questionable so far. Hopefully, things will get better for the faction in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More