WWE veteran sheds light on possible reason why Braun Strowman didn't go to AEW

Braun Strowman is arguably one of the most intimidating athletes in pro wrestling. While his return to WWE was mainly praised at first, many wondered why he was never AEW-bound. Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently weighed in on the matter and his understanding of the situation.

Before returning to WWE, Braun Strowman started the Control Your Narrative promotion and was very active on social media, often posting controversial statements. The star recently took a jab at high-flying wrestling and has now reportedly gained backstage heat, meaning AEW might have dodged a bullet.

During the recent To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled what he heard about Strowman's worth to AEW:

"They didn’t want him in AEW. I don’t know whether that’s the case or not, but certainly – it’s nothing against Braun I’m just saying it didn’t happen." [53:20 onward]

With the number of backstage issues already present in AEW, the addition of Strowman could likely have caused even more strife. The behemoth star has recently gained a reputation for speaking his mind online, meaning these types of situations could be reoccurring.

However, Braun Strowman hasn't completely lost all favors in WWE, as one of his peers recently defended his actions and claimed he was "self-promotion."

Jeff Jarrett recently discussed his rip at Braun Strowman during last week's AEW Dynamite

The Chosen One has been with AEW for nearly three weeks, but he's already re-establishing himself as a major name in the industry. During last week's Dynamite, Jarrett even took a blatant shot at Braun Strowman in light of his recent Twitter meltdown.

During the recent episode of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett explained why he took a rib at The Monster Among Men:

"[Braun Strowman] didn't put just one, he put both feet in his mouth and is knocking 'flippy flop,' which I take offense to because this industry, whether it's the X-Division or Lucha Libre or whatever, if we don't have a diversity of genres and styles of wrestling, it's a different appetite." [H/T: Fightful]

While Strowman doesn't seem to be making any new friends in the wrestling industry, he's undoubtedly become a hotly debated topic.

Could Tony Khan still benefit from a star who brings heat to a promotion, despite the possible backstage ramifications he could have introduced? Let us know in the comments section below!

