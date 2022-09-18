"He may sue him" - WWE veteran thinks CM Punk could take legal action against AEW following the backstage altercation with The Elite

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared a theory that CM Punk might sue AEW following his locker room melee with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

The reported backstage altercation overshadowed the successful All Out pay-per-view event last September 4th. Suspensions were handed, which included Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Punk's friend, Ace Steel, who also took part in the scuffle.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion's future in AEW is uncertain as he is currently enduring an injury that will keep him out for the rest of 2022. However, an internal investigation of the backstage tussle is commencing at the moment.

In an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager believes that at this point, Punk wants to be fired by AEW. His reasoning was that The Second City Saint's heart wasn't in tune to wrestling anymore.

Mantell then predicted that the two-time AEW World Champion might potentially press legal charges against the company and its president, Tony Khan.

"He's [CM Punk] well aware of what it involves of suing somebody and if he sees Tony Khan sitting there, of course he got more money than I guess Vince [McMahon] does, his daddy [Shahid Khan] does. But I don't think he [Punk] would hesitate to sue because he's kind of mad at him now because they didn't take his side and he may sue him anyway even if he didn't take his side," Mantell said. [from 3:02 - 3:26]

Watch the clips from this episode:

WWE legend Jim Cornette also claimed that CM Punk might sue AEW

Like Dutch Mantell, former WWE personality Jim Cornette also opined that CM Punk could possibly take AEW to the court of law if the company decides to fire him, especially during his most recent injury.

"Punk’s been putting up with this s**t for a while, if he’s the biggest star in the company, if they fire him not only are they shooting themselves in the foot, but also he’ll probably sue!"

So far, Punk has stayed quiet after all the events that occurred on September 4. It would be interesting to see if The Second City Saint ponders the possibility of filing a lawsuit against AEW.

Do you think CM Punk should press legal charges against AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

