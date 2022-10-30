Fans have reacted to Michael Cole's mention of a significant AEW star during SmackDown.

For those unaware, Emma (aka Tenille Dashwood) made her return to WWE to challenge the blue brand's women's champion, Ronda Rousey. The Aussie star would continue to push The Rowdy One's boundaries throughout the contest but eventually fell to defeat.

While her return in itself served as a surprise, fans also caught onto Michael Cole's reference to former WWE and current AEW star, Saraya.

Paige (formerly known as Paige) and Emma shared an iconic rivalry during the early days of NXT's Black and Gold era. The pair collided to inaugurate the NXT Women's title in 2013. Paige used the win to catapult into a career that yielded two more Divas titles before her premature retirement in 2017.

As an essential aspect of Emma's backstory in WWE, Michael Cole mentioned Saraya during her title match with Rousey. The mention had fans reacting in their droves on social media. Some were a little speculative, like the user below who opined that WWE could bring Saraya back alongside estranged star Sasha Banks.

Others recognized the mention for what it was, expressing appreciation for WWE's efforts to inform about the returnee's history.

Luc Beaulieu (The Wrestling Analyst) @LucBeaulieu1 @SKWrestling_ I love the fact that even if the wrestlers are not there anymore, they continue to "sell" the history of the company. @SKWrestling_ I love the fact that even if the wrestlers are not there anymore, they continue to "sell" the history of the company.

Andrei Bucton @AndreiDimitri64 @SKWrestling_ I'm guessing WWE only names wrestlers who currently work in AEW when it's NECESSARY to do so. Like what Cole did here on SmackDown. @SKWrestling_ I'm guessing WWE only names wrestlers who currently work in AEW when it's NECESSARY to do so. Like what Cole did here on SmackDown.

Aaron 🇦🇺 @AaronYankeesFan @SKWrestling_ Wow i would have been more shocked if he said saraya. @SKWrestling_ Wow i would have been more shocked if he said saraya.

Others made it clear they didn't want Saraya back in WWE even if that were possible. WWE made waves over the past few months when it was reported that they had contacted AEW stars about returns. It wouldn't be too far beyond the realms of possibility for them to do so again.

Triple H's regime were interested in pipping AEW to Saraya when she was a free agent

Saraya, since making her debut in Tony Khan's promotion, got physical for the first time since 2017. Britt Baker has been primed as the English star's nemesis and could well be her first opponent if she does indeed return to action soon.

Despite any reservations WWE fans may have towards a return if it were possible, Triple H's regime was reported as having been interested in bringing her back. She is said to have been offered a return to her previous role as General Manager within the promotion.

It was also supposedly promised that efforts would be made to make her return to the ring possible should that be something she desired.

Would you like to see Saraya back in WWE someday? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

