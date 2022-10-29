Michael Cole namedropped major AEW star on WWE Smackdown this week

WWE play-by-play commentator Michael Cole referenced AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) during Ronda Rousey's 'open challenge' on the latest episode of Smackdown.

Triple H's signing spree continued last night when he brought Emma (aka Tenille Dashwood) back. The Australian star returned to WWE exactly five years after getting released on this day (October 29, 2017).

She answered Rowdy's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship and pushed the Baddest Women on the Planet to the limit.

Earlier in the match, Michael Cole name-dropped Saraya while reminiscing about Emma's NXT run and a memorable feud against the former Paige.

The two women were each other's biggest rivals and paved the way for the women's revolution. The Anti-Diva defeated Emma to become the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013.

For the Australian star, the dream of becoming women's champion remains unfulfilled almost a decade later. She tapped out to Ronda Rousey's armbar submission maneuver following a back-and-forth contest.

Despite not making a desirable start, Emma's return will strengthen the women's roster on the blue brand.

What lies ahead for Saraya in AEW?

With Emma embarking on a new chapter with WWE, Saraya is looking to have a career renaissance in AEW. The Glampire has finally been medically cleared to compete after her shocking return on the Grand Slam special episode of AEW Dynamite last month.

Saraya has already ignited a buzzworthy feud with Dr. Britt Baker and has exchanged blows with her on social media on multiple occasions.

The two women are now set for a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette in Baltimore next week.

With Full Gear pay-per-view right around the corner, the company could make their dream match official as early as next Wednesday.

Are you excited to see Emma back in WWE? Do you want to see Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear this year? Sound off in the comment section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : Who are you rooting for? Saraya Britt Baker 0 votes