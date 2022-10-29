WWE Superstar Emma has disclosed her current goals in the company following her return on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Emma joined WWE in 2011. She spent nearly six years in the Stamford-based company, during which she was one of the most popular female superstars on NXT. Nevertheless, she had two unsuccessful runs on the main roster before the company released her from her contract in October 2017. After competing in a few other promotions over the past five years, the 33-year-old returned last night on SmackDown.

On her first night back, Emma accepted Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she lost the bout. In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive later that night, she disclosed that her goals now are to become the champion and to make sure she is never forgotten again.

"Can't tell you how good it feels to be back. I waited five years for tonight. Five years to make sure that I'm never forgotten again. And now, I know exactly what I have to do to be the champion," she said. [0:15 - 0:30]

Emma is dating fellow WWE Superstar Madcap Moss

During her first run in the Stamford-based company, Emma dated two superstars, William McNamee (fka as Mac Miles) and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Earlier this year, she revealed that she is now dating current SmackDown star Madcap Moss.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio last month, Moss expressed his desire to see his girlfriend return to the Stamford-based company, stating that she has a lot to offer.

"I may be accused of being a bit biased, as we are dating but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE — Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see — I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she's great in the ring too and I would love to see her come back," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

