  • 9-time WWE champion makes a massive promise to Darby Allin ahead of match against Jon Moxley

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 18, 2025 17:14 GMT
Darby Allin (left) and Jon Moxley (right) [Images from allelitewrestling.com]
A former 9-time WWE Champion made a huge promise to Darby Allin ahead of his massive match with Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2025.

Last night, AEW hosted a three-hour special show, which served as the go-home show for All Out. In one particular segment on the show, Darby Allin, who is set to face Jon Moxley in a coffin match at the pay-per-view, was shown sitting beside former WWE champion Bryan Danielson. The Daredevil then proceeded to cut an intense promo, asking the American Dragon not to interfere in his match against Moxley at All Out. Allin also took accountability for Danielson's retirement at WrestleDream 2024. For those unaware, it was Allin who was supposed to wrestle Danielson at WrestleDream for the title. However, he was replaced by Moxley after he lost his title opportunity to him at Grand Slam 2024.

Meanwhile, Bryan, who suggested that his retirement wasn't Allin's fault, promised him that he would not interfere in his match.

"Listen, my word means as much to me as your word means to you. I promise I wont get involved," Bryan responded

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson says he is open to joining the Hurt Syndicate

Ever since they arrived in AEW, the team of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin a.k.a. the Hurt Syndicate, has become one of the most dominant factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Now, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has shown an interest in joining the group.

During a 'YES' or 'NO' segment in an interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, the American Dragon was asked if he would join the Syndicate, to which he replied yes and then explained his answer.

"You know what? Yeah, I like those guys, yes. I feel like they could protect me so I don't have to take any of the fall, but I mean, I wouldn't be like MJF and, like, try to exploit them. I would just like to hang around with them," he said.
Bryan Danielson is a former 4-time WWE Champion, one-time World Heavyweight Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, 2-time Tag Team Champion, and one-time United States Champion.

Please credit Jon-Bernard Kairouz's X account and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if taking quotes from the first part of this article.

Edited by Karan Raj
