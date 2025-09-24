  • home icon
  "Yeet man above Ospreay is so stupid," "How much did TKO pay?" - Fans left stunned after Jey Uso beats AEW star Will Ospreay in major rankings

"Yeet man above Ospreay is so stupid," "How much did TKO pay?" - Fans left stunned after Jey Uso beats AEW star Will Ospreay in major rankings

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 24, 2025 01:46 GMT
Will Ospreay and Jey Uso are on top of a major list [Image Credits: AEWonTV on X, WWE.com]

Fans recently reacted to a top list where WWE star Jey Uso was ranked above AEW's Will Ospreay. PWI 500 has always been a point of discussion every year. Cody Rhodes topped this year's edition, and Jon Moxley followed him at number two. In the top 10, four AEW and WWE stars are present. Along with them, NJPW's Hirooki Goto and CMLL's Mistico also managed to be in the top.

Will Ospreay never fails to impress his fans with his athletic ability and skills. The star is known for having elite matches. Meanwhile, Jey Uso had a hard time transitioning from a tag team wrestler to a main event star. While his popularity is through the roof, he continues to improve as a wrestler.

In the PWI 500, the Aerial Assassin is ranked at number 10, while the former World Heavyweight Champion was placed at number six. This sparked a huge debate among the fans.

Fans didn't believe that Jey Uso was placed about Ospreay. Several claimed that TKO and WWE manipulate the list, as the ranking seemed flawed.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Will Ospreay addresses getting well-wishes from WWE stars

The former International Champion recently underwent neck surgery. He has been absent since Forbidden Door.

While speaking with Metro, Will Ospreay claimed that many WWE stars reached out to him ahead of the operation.

“I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s any questions that need to be answered.’ Every single one of them are super lovely. And I wish them all the best. I really do," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the Aerial Assassin returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion now that he has completed his surgery a few weeks ago.

Edited by Angana Roy
