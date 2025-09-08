"You never really know what's going to happen"- WWE legend recalls why he signed with AEW just days before All Out

A WWE legend recently revealed details around the time he signed his AEW contract and mentioned the reason why it happened just days ahead of All Out.

The year 2021 was a big year for Tony Khan as he welcomed two huge WWE Superstars. Those stars were Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan). While both stars made their debuts in September of that year at All Out, Bryan has now revealed that Cole and he signed their All Elite Wrestling deals just a few days ahead of the pay-per-view. This negated the widespread speculation that their debut was planned much in advance.

The American Dragon weighed in on the matter in a recent interview with Nick Stav, stating that both Cole and he signed for AEW just two to three days before All Out. He then mentioned that it's all just part of the business.

"When people say it was always the plan, the truth is I hadn’t actually signed my contract until like two or three days before that. That’s just the pro wrestling business. I want to say Adam Cole didn’t even sign until that day, the day of. Maybe he had agreed to come, but you never really know what’s going to happen, you know?” said Danielson.

Check out the interview below:

Vince McMahon tried to persuade Bryan Danielson to rejoin WWE just days before AEW All Out.

In the same interview with Nick Stav, Bryan Danielson recounted a conversation he had with Vince McMahon, who apparently attempted to convince Bryan to stay with WWE by offering a new contract just days ahead of AEW All Out 2021.

"I called Vince in early August, because I was going back and forth. I called him in early August and let him know, 'Okay, I’ve made my decision and I’m gonna do this.' Then he had called me like one time kind of in the meantime and said like, 'Hey, what if we offered you this instead?' That sort of thing…It was maybe five days before the pay-per-view and he called me," said Danielson [H/T: Cultaholic]

Bryan, who last wrestled for AEW at WrestleDream 2024, has now seemingly shifted to contributing in a non-wrestling role within the promotion. Time will tell if he ever decides to return to WWE.

