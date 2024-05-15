"You're never going to change him" - Former WWE personality stunned by Ric Flair's comments (Exclusive)

Ric Flair has been one of the most controversial yet entertaining stars in the business. Recently, The Nature Boy made some surprising comments during his documentary, which stunned a former WWE personality.

Vince Russo has been involved in the wrestling business for several decades. He is a former writer for both WWE and WCW. During his time in World Championship Wrestling, he got to work alongside some of the legends in the business including Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Ric Flair.

In 2022, a documentary was released on Flair's career called "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" where fans got an inside view into the life of The Nature Boy. During the documentary, the veteran admitted that he wanted to die inside the wrestling ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, Vince Russo was stunned to hear Flair's comments. This topic came up after they discussed The Nature Boy's recent outburst for not being included in The Rock's documentary on WCW.

"I just think it's so sad to say... At 75 years old bro it seems like that's the way he wants to live his life. I mean the guy admitted, 'I want to die in a wrestling ring.' Do you know how sad you talk about him saying 'I don't know who Richard Fliehr is.' You want to die in a wrestling ring because you think you're going to go down is some like, man, bro I just, what are you gonna do bro? You're never going to change him if that's the life he wants to live, that's going to be the life he lives man," said Russo. [From 13:45 to 14:27]

Vince Russo lashed out at Ric Flair for his recent tweets

It was recently reported that The Rock production company, Seven Bucks Productions, was doing a documentary series on WCW called "Who Killed WCW". However, fans were surprised to learn that Ric Flair was not included in the documentary. This angered The Nature Boy who vented his anger on social media.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo lashed out at Flair for getting upset when he had no credibility left.

"There's a reason you weren't asked to be in it. So rather than right away blaming The Rock or the production company, here's the first thing you should do: Look in the mirror and ask yourself the question - 'Man, I should have been in that documentary, why wasn't I?' Bro, could it have anything to do with your credibility? Could it have anything to do with having a track record of, 'I brought $1500 worth of pizza.' You've got a track record of saying a lot of things that were probably not true. Do you think that's not gonna come into play when The Rock and his production company are looking at who can we interview for this documentary that's credible?" added Vince Russo. [From 05:06 to 06:00]

Currently, The Nature Boy is contracted to AEW but he hasn't made an appearance since Sting's retirement match at Revolution pay-per-view.