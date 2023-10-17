"You’re working with children now mister" - On-screen incident involving Adam Copeland has fans predicting another backstage brawl

Despite being only a few weeks into his AEW tenure, Adam Copeland has already been involved in a less-than-pleasant on-screen encounter with a fellow star, according to reports. Fans have quickly taken to social media to point out the similarities between the Rated-R Superstar's situation and that of CM Punk.

The incident in question occurred on the latest episode of AEW Collision, where Copeland and Ricky Starks had a rather awkward back-and-forth.

After Starks seemingly went off-script by referring to Copeland as "bug-eyes," the WWE Hall of Famer retorted with an insult about how Starks is merely a "vanilla midget" version of The Rock.

The newly-crowned AEW World Tag Team Champion then made a sarcastic remark about how Copeland's comment sent him "over the edge." Both parties looked visibly annoyed, but many still believed that this was all scripted.

According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, this was not part of the plan for the segment. Both stars were legitimately angered during this, drawing many to recall the infamous "workers' rights" promo between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page.

That situation quickly spiraled out of control, leading to the well-documented Brawl Out fiasco and chaotic press conference that preceded it. Could this be what is in store for Copeland in the future? Many fans believe so.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it is still very early days into Adam Copeland's time in AEW, the on-screen spat with Ricky Starks does not look to be a good sign of what is to come. However, only time will be the best judge of this, and fans will undoubtedly be glued to their TV screens and social media to keep up with the latest developments.

Fellow former WWE star happy to see Adam Copeland in AEW

On a more positive note, it seems as though the overwhelming majority of AEW stars are pleased to have Adam Copeland as part of their locker room. The tenured veteran has been welcomed with open arms by many talents, including former WWE Intercontinental Champion Johnny TV (fka John Morrison).

"It was awesome seeing you yesterday bro! I learned so much from you at the beginning of my career, and now 2 decades I still feel like watching you in and out of the ring still shows me ways to improve myself as a person and performer. I’m Stoked you’re with AEW," Johnny TV shared on social media.

The hope now is that the good can outweigh the bad and that Adam Copeland can enjoy a lengthy spell in the promotion, saving any pent-up tension for the ring instead of having an outburst backstage.