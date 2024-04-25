"You don't want to kill yourself" - Tony Schiavone says he's concerned for top AEW star's health

The AEW locker room features some of the greatest pro wrestlers going today alongside industry legends to share their knowledge with young talents. WCW veteran Tony Schiavone recently revealed that he gave very to-the-point advice to a popular star.

Will Ospreay is considered by many to be the best wrestler alive, if not the Greatest Of All Time. He defeated Bryan Danielson in a near-33-minute Match of the Year candidate at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday. The first-ever meeting between the two has been praised all week by fans and wrestlers.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone praised The American Dragon and The Commonwealth Kingpin. The veteran said he's not sure how to even describe Ospreay, and it would be wrong to call him the Greatest Of All Time, but he's never seen a wrestler capture the fan's excitement in such a short period of time.

The Voice of WCW was amazed by the 30-year-old, praising his in-ring skills and promos segments, with the exception "of some of the things he said." Schiavone then revealed important advice he offered the international star.

"Every time I see Will Ospreay, I say, 'Slow down, dude. You got a lot of wrestling ahead of you, you don’t want to kill yourself.' He said, 'I don’t know how to do it any other way, bro.' So yeah, the match was wonderful, and I wasn’t on the call, but [Kazuchika] Okada and PAC was wonderful as well," Tony Schiavone said. [From 02:37 to 02:57]

Ospreay has not publicly commented on Schiavone's advice as of this writing. He made headlines earlier this week for controversial comments on another top AEW star coming out of Dynasty.

Three hours of AEW TV set for Saturday

All Elite Wrestling is returning to its home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision this week.

A loaded Dynamite will take place later tonight with Dynasty fallout. Rampage and Collision will then be held on Saturday, as they did last week. The TNT channel currently has Collision scheduled for 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, instead of 8 pm ET, while Rampage is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET that same night, instead of Friday at 10 pm.

The schedule change for this weekend is due to the NBA Playoffs on TNT. The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics in Game 3 is set to air at 6 pm ET. Regarding Friday, Rampage was moved due to Game 3 between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche airing at 10 pm ET.

AEW has not announced any matches for Rampage or Collision as of this writing. Last Saturday's episodes were the special 4/20 editions.