Yuji Nagata takes one final shot at Jon Moxley before AEW Dynamite

Just hours before the mega IWGP U.S. Championship match on AEW Dynamite, Yuji Nagata had sent one final message to his opponent Jon Moxley. The build-up to this match has been great so far considering the lengthy promos both wrestlers have cut on each other.

Last month, AEW's Jon Moxley called out Yuji Nagata via vignette and challenged him to a match for the IWGP U.S. Championship. The Japanese veteran accepted the challenge and will be returning to TNT programming for the first time in nearly 23 years.

Earlier, NJPW posted a video of Yuji Nagata on Twitter. In the video, Yuji Nagata took a shot at AEW's Jon Moxley, who asked the veteran to bring a six-shooter gun up against him. In response, Yuji Nagata said he doesn't need weapons to beat Mox and will make him understand after their match.

"Mr. Jon Moxley, Looks like you have Yuji Nagata in your sights. At first I was pleased to know that you recognize who the toughest around here is, but you want me to bring my 'six-shooter'?

Listen here, you snot-nosed punk! In that ring, there's no need for cheap props.In this business, we rely on our brawn. If you didn't know that, may be you need to start over at square one! ZEA!" said Nagata

’I didn't all you a "little" punk, I called you a snot-nosed punk!'@nagata769 wants to make sure @jonmoxley understands him... in the universal language of violence on @AEW Dynamite, we think both will make themselves very clear...#njpw pic.twitter.com/jfudmWLY1u — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 12, 2021

What can we expect from Moxley-Nagata match on AEW Dynamite?

#AEWDynamite this Wednesday, May 12, 2021 LIVE on TNT at 8/7c from @dailysplace, for the First Time Ever a @njpwglobal title will be defended in @AEW, when #YujiNagata challenges @JonMoxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.



Get your tix now https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Dmh6TDvltd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021

Given the promo battle both superstars had during the build-up to this match, the match is surely going to be an all time classic on AEW Dynamite. Moreover, with the IWGP U.S. Championship on the line, both Moxley and Nagata will tear the house down this week. It remains to be seen if we are going to witness a title change. Everyone is aware that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest IWGP U.S. Champions in recent memory. Moreover, Jon Moxley had already defeated Nagata this week in a tag match on NJPW Strong.

On the other hand, the Japanese veteran has nothing left to lose, and has been in the wrestling business for long 29 years. While a title win for Yuji Nagata seems unlikely given his age, surely the match is going to raise the bar for the show.

