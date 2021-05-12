AEW Dynamite preview: Popular title reign to end at 187 days, Kenny Omega AEW World title opponent revealed? (12th May 2021)

This week's AEW Dynamite will have all the fallout from the special episode of AEW: Blood and Guts which took place last week. Several high-stakes matches and crucial segments have already been announced for this week's Dynamite.

The TNT Championship will be on the line, a new #1 contender for the AEW World title will be revealed tonight, SCU could possibly wrestle their last match as a tag team, Cody Rhodes will make an important announcement and much more. AEW's next PPV, Double or Nothing, is scheduled to take place on May 30th. This edition of Dynamite could potentially have important storyline developments and matches that lead into the Double or Nothing PPV.

#5 Who will be Kenny Omega's AEW World title opponent for Double or Nothing?

Last week on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that Orange Cassidy will face PAC in an eliminator match to determine the #1 contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Title at Double or Nothing.

At AEW Revolution 2020, Orange Cassidy made his singles debut against "The Bastard" PAC. The man in the denim jacket and sunglasses certainly came up short but got the fans behind him through a blockbuster performance that night.

While PAC has the numbers against fan-favorite Orange Cassidy, it's time to even the score this week. Considering the face-off Kenny Omega had with freshly squeezed last week, and the way Omega mocked him while cutting the heelish promo that night, it looks like we are heading towards Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy in a typical heel vs face storyline for the AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, is a triple champion currently holding the AEW World title, Impact World Championship, and AAA Mega Champion. He opened up the flood gate with these promotions by appearing in their show. Clearly, Kenny Omega is having the best time of his life. He has held the AEW World title for over 160+ days and the way he has been booked it does not seem like any promotion will be taking the title away from him soon.

