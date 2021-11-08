5 Possible surprise debuts we could see at AEW Full Gear

With AEW Full-Gear around the corner, the recent releases at WWE and other promotions, we could see a couple of surprise debuts. Wrestlers getting released is never something to celebrate but, in the world of wrestling, it just gives the fans new opportunities to see some crazy debuts. This year has seen some unthinkable names debut at AEW, such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

AEW Full Gear is the final pay-per-view for the year for AEW, so we could be in for some surprises as they go out of their way to make this memorable. Of course, getting us all to speak about AEW instead of WWE will only work in their favor, so why not introduce one of these talented wrestlers on this list?

Without further adeu, let's get onto this list of wrestlers and you can either shake your fist at your screen or scratch your chin and say "hmmmm" as we highlight some of these guys.

#5. Brody King Could Join AEW with the House of Black

King is one of the more aggressive and hard hitting wrestlers on ROH

Brody King has been with ROH since 2018 and has had the opportunity to work with NJPW, who share a partnership with AEW.

Due to the relationship between the two companies, there might be a window for King to make an appearance at Full-Gear. More so, King has worked with AEW's Malakai Black in the past, where they picked up the PWG world tag team titles.

King's wrestling style is brutal and strong, with his finisher, the All Seeing Eye (Cradle Shock), being something few wrestlers come back from. King's in-ring persona is also very reminiscent of Black's run with WWE as Aleister Black, sporting a cut jacket and numerous tattoos. King could become the brute force behind The House of Black and its takeover of AEW.

Black has teased having many more friends and that his reach extends far and wide, so it would be interesting to see him form something with King at AEW.

