Ranking every AEW pay-per-view of 2021

AEW has been on a helluva roll with their pay-per-views over the past three years of their existence. With four major shows a year, it allows the company to have a steady build-up to their high-profile matchups at these events.

All Elite Wrestling wanted to elevate their game with everything in 2021 and did just that.

The promotion achieved the four biggest pay-per-view buyrates in their history. They featured huge main events, dream matches, and championships on the line across these spectacles.

AEW has provided some of the most memorable matches and moments in wrestling for the year.

With the calendar changing from 2021 to 2022, it is an excellent time to reflect on the past four major shows offered by All Elite Wrestling.

The quality produced by the promotion makes it difficult to rank one show over another. In this article, let's rank and grade every AEW pay-per-view in 2021.

#4 AEW Revolution 2021

AEW Revolution 2021 had plenty of hype and buzz heading in. The headline contest had the wrestling world talking. Kenny Omega defended the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. This marked the first time this stipulation would be presented on a mainstream platform.

The match, bell-to-bell, was great with the two men delivering back and forth action and strong storytelling using barbed wire explosions to excite the crowd. However, no one remembers what Moxley and Omega could accomplish during this bout because of the finish. The countdown kicked off to signal that the ring would explode with the Elite beating down Mox.

Eddie Kingston shocked everyone by turning face and coming down to save Mox. When Kingston couldn't pull his body out, he laid across Jon Moxley, but the explosions never went off and were only sparklers.

This was the most disappointing ending to an AEW pay-per-view ever. The crowd booed the finish, and it was panned universally by fans.

Unfortunately, this is the lasting memory from this show and why it ranks lowest. Revolution 2021 shouldn't only be remembered for this main event. Sting made his AEW in-ring debut in a cinematic tag team street fight with Darby Allin against Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. It was a cool spectacle that highlighted the elements of the legend's character and his new relationship with Allin.

The show also featured The Young Bucks retaining the AEW World Tag Team Titles against MJF and Chris Jericho in a brilliant opener, while Rey Fenix won the Casino Tag Team Royale for himself and PAC to earn a shot.

Scorpio Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, and Hikaru Shida defeated Ryo Mizunami to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

