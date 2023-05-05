RAW Superstar could return to put Seth Rollins over and leave WWE for AEW this summer

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been a fan favorite for most of Roman Reigns' tenure as the Universal World Champion, and many believed he should have dethroned The Tribal Chief. However, with Drew McIntyre's rumored exit, this could provide Rollins with a chance to become the top star on RAW.

McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion during the global pandemic was much celebrated online but despite his valiant title defenses, fans felt that his initial victory lacked something due to the exclusion of an audience at 2020's WrestleMania. This, along with his recent booking, could potentially be a reason why he's reportedly having differences over his contract renewal.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, WWE and Drew McIntyre likely didn't come to an agreement on his contract. Meltzer even suggested that the promotion should turn the Scottish Warrior heel, which could allow Seth Rollins to become a top babyface champion to contrast The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

Diego Loveridge @diego_loveridge Seth Rollins vs a heel Drew McIntyre is reported to be the match to claim the first World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. #WWERaw Seth Rollins vs a heel Drew McIntyre is reported to be the match to claim the first World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. #WWERaw https://t.co/RVsKJ4CE1K

If the two men went head-to-head for the Heavyweight Championship just before McIntyre leaves the promotion, that would provide Seth with an epic bout and title, while Drew can ride the momentum of the match all the way into All Elite Wrestling.

Disco Inferno believes that WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre could be "a gift" for AEW going into All In

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All In, is set to take place in London's Wembley Stadium and has already sold 60,000 tickets. The promotion has already broken records due to this, but Disco Inferno believes that the addition of Drew McIntyre could potentially aid this even more.

Pro Wrestling Pulse @ThePWPulse On the topic of Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE: His Last Man Standing Match against Dean Ambrose has more than 16 MILLION VIEWS on YouTube.



Book Drew Galloway vs. Jon Moxley in AEW and that could main event a PPV. On the topic of Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE: His Last Man Standing Match against Dean Ambrose has more than 16 MILLION VIEWS on YouTube.Book Drew Galloway vs. Jon Moxley in AEW and that could main event a PPV. https://t.co/1JmOHnDcb2

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno gave his take on the rumors of McIntyre leaving the Stamford-based promotion and what he could do for AEW.

"I'm not trusting any of the reports. I heard he's [Drew McIntyre] not happy with his deal. I don't know, but if he's not happy with his WWE deal, he may leave, and if he leaves, obviously he's a big gift for AEW, going into the UK," Inferno said.

It remains to be seen if The Scottish Warrior will, in fact, part ways with the promotion after six years. However, with all the reports claiming that this is probable, fans could just get to see Drew Galloway outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

