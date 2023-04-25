"He's a big gift for AEW" - Disco Inferno reacts to the possibility of top SmackDown superstar leaving WWE after a 6-year stint

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently commented on the possibility of Drew McIntyre leaving WWE for AEW.

The Scottish Warrior has become the talk of the wrestling world since failing to usurp Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

His future remains cloudy amid reports that he's unhappy with WWE creative. The Scotsman's current contract is in its final year, and the two sides are reportedly nowhere close to signing a new deal.

McIntyre was robbed of a crowning moment in front of fans, not once, but on multiple occasions.

With AEW holding All In in his homeland of the United Kingdom, fans have been mulling over the prospect of seeing him jump ship in time for the marquee event.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that Drew McIntyre's potential exit could be a big gift for All Elite Wrestling:

"I'm not trusting any of the reports. I heard he's [Drew McIntyre] not happy with his WWE deal. I don't know, but if he's not happy with his WWE deal, he may leave, and if he leaves, obviously he's a big gift for AEW, going into the UK," Inferno said.

Konnan asserted that the SmackDown star shouldn't leave the Stamford-based promotion unless Tony Khan offers him significant creative freedom:

"That just doesn't depend anymore who you sign because that's not enough anymore. It's how you book them. You know, unless he's going to have some sort of creative control, why would you want to leave one place for the other?....It is possible so if you're get him, make sure you do something with them and get your money's worth," Konnan added. [0:30 onwards]

You can check out the clip below:

Will Drew McIntyre leave WWE for AEW All In?

Despite the online buzz, Drew McIntyre won't be contractually free to leave his stomping grounds for All In this year.

He reportedly still has nine months left on his contract, meaning he will remain with the global juggernaut until at least early 2024.

Dave Meltzer has also ruled out his chances of appearing at Wembley Stadium:

"It’s a long ways away. I hear people going like, ‘Oh he’s gonna be at the Wembley (AEW) show’ and it’s like… I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date.”

McIntyre recently blacked out his Twitter handle and removed all WWE references from his bio. Is he teasing bringing the curtain down on his six-year stint with the company? Only time will tell.

