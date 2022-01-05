3 reasons Jon Moxley should return as a babyface in AEW (and 2 as a heel)

Jon Moxley made headlines in the wrestling community when he debuted on All Elite Wrestling's first show ever, Double Or Nothing. His appearance in AEW was electrifying, and it instantly became an iconic moment in the young history of the company.

Jon Moxley's reputation in WWE certainly helped make him one of AEW's top superstars. Moxley's has since had a prolonged absence due to his decision to enter into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

News recently broke that Moxley will be in action against Homicide on January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The reigning GCW world champion will be defending his title against the TNA legend. This is an indication that Jon is ready to be back in action, and it is only a matter of time before AEW officially announces his return.

Moxley's return raises questions about his character. Will he be coming back as a babyface, or will he be turning heel? Here are 3 reasons why he should continue a face storyline, and 2 why he should switch sides.

#5 Jon Moxley is a fan favorite as a rugged babyface

#AEWDoN Jon Moxley proudly showing off the fact that he can flip off the crowd as Double or Nothing goes off the air. Jon Moxley proudly showing off the fact that he can flip off the crowd as Double or Nothing goes off the air. #AEWDoN https://t.co/zzRT3yzAsr

Jon Moxley's AEW run has mostly had him play a rebellious babyface. To no one's surprise, the character has been massively well-received. Moxley brought his indie circuit vibe to AEW, and fans have responded roaringly.

Jon Moxley's rugged anti-hero style has always been able to connect with AEW fans. It might be risky to delve into uncharted grounds when the given formula has worked so well. Moxley returning to play his beloved babyface character would, without a doubt, have fans screaming in excitement. This seems to be a safer bet than turning him heel upon his return.

