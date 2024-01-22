Rey Mysterio may not return to WWE alone

Rey Mysterio, at 49, remains a valuable asset to the Stamford-based promotion. But it's been a while since fans last saw The Master of 619 in the squared circle. The masked Luchador last wrestled at the Crown Jewel 2023, where he dropped his United States Championship to Logan Paul.

In the following episode, the company wrote Rey Mysterio off television shortly after he was betrayed by his protege, Santos Escobar. According to reports, the wrestling stalwart took some time off to undergo surgery on his knee, which was long overdue.

However, the word has it that Mysterio is closing in on his return, which makes one wonder whether he will be at the Royal Rumble on January 27. PWInsder has recently learned that the Mexican legend will be backstage in Tampa Bay, but there's no confirmation of his participation in the premium live event.

If Rey Mysterio does show up, he may not be alone. The star who could return on the same night as the Master of 619 could be his former rival, Andrade El Idolo.

Expand Tweet

The latter left AEW at the end of 2023 and is expected to join WWE anytime soon. With Logan Paul gearing up to put his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens this Saturday, the company can set up a post-match angle where Rey Mysterio comes out to confront both men.

Andrade can then rain on their parade and plant the seeds for a Fatal 4-Way match for Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40. The booking possibilities are endless if WWE decides to bring back Andrade El Idolo this weekend.

He could even go on to eliminate Mysterio from the 30-man Royal Rumble match and set up a blockbuster WrestleMania showdown.

Rey Mysterio sends a warning to the entire WWE roster

Logan Paul has earned Rey Mysterio's respect despite dethroning him through unfair means.

The Master of 619 recently showered praise on Logan Paul but admitted that he still has unfinished business with him, Santos Escobar, and Dominik Mysterio:

"Logan is doing what he needs to do for himself to become the superstar that he is now. You know, I give him credit for it. I can't take that away from him either. Most definitely. I've already started my 2024 list. Santos is there, Dominik is there, and whoever wants to get added to the list, just jump on board."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will Mysterio target upon his return.

Do you want to see Andrade return at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.