Rhea Ripley and 3 dream opponents for Mariah May if she leaves AEW for WWE 

Mariah May's contract with AEW will reportedly expire this year. The English native has enjoyed considerable success in the Jacksonville-based company so far. She has battled top names such as Willow Nightingale, Saraya, Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, and more.

The Woman from Hell is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Her rivalry with 'Timeless' Toni Storm is considered one of the greatest storylines in the promotion's history. Her future is certainly bright, and Tony Khan reportedly has immense faith in her. However, it is rumored that once her contract with All Elite Wrestling comes to an end, she will sign with rival promotion WWE.

If May joins World Wrestling Entertainment, the internet will explode. She will be one of Triple H's biggest signings ever and possibly have matches with some of the top names in the Stamford-based company. Here are four dream opponents for the former Women's World Champion.

#4. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has the appearance and physical attributes of a main event star. The 32-year-old was once signed to AEW, where she became the inaugural TBS Champion. Her title reign was quite dominant as she held gold for more than 500 days. In 2023, she joined WWE and was instantly pushed by Triple H.

Cargill has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice and is one of the most popular names in the company's roster. If Mariah May joins WWE, it will be interesting to see this match-up because both women have similar in-ring styles. There is also a strong possibility that they have a good relationship in real life.

#3. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is currently the face of WWE's women's division. She joined the company in 2017 and eventually went on to achieve immense success. She has held the Women's World Championship twice, the NXT Women's Championship once, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once. In 2023, she won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ripley would be a perfect opponent for Mariah May if the latter signs with World Wrestling Entertainment. They certainly match each other's intensity, and a showdown between them at a major premium live event would make for some must-see sports entertainment.

#2. Tiffany Stratton vs. Mariah May could be a masterpiece

25-year-old Tiffany Stratton is currently having the run of her career. She won the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank match and went on to win the WWE Women's Championship by defeating the previous title holder, Nia Jax. At WrestleMania 41, she will defend her title against Charlotte Flair.

According to several fans, Stratton's and May's wrestling characters are quite similar. Furthermore, since they are of the same age group, they could have amazing in-ring chemistry. Tiffany Stratton vs. Mariah May could certainly happen at a PLE like Backlash, Bad Blood, or SummerSlam.

#1. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is a modern-day legend. Her resume with WWE is illustrious, and according to many fans, she has surpassed the legacy of her father, Ric Flair. At WrestleMania 41, she has the opportunity to hold gold once again by defeating WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

If Mariah May signs with WWE, it will be amazing if her first opponent is the Queen. A match between the two would certainly deliver. Furthermore, if Flair puts the Woman from Hell over, it will be great for the latter's career.

