Seth Rollins opens up about Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair going off-script on WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 16, 2025 12:48 GMT
Seth Rollins (left), Charlotte Flair &amp; Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. [Images from WWE.com]
Seth Rollins (left), Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown (right) [Images from wwe.com]

WWE fans witnessed a highly controversial segment featuring Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown two weeks ago. Recently, Seth Rollins provided his analysis of the situation ahead of the Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, The Buff Barbie and The Queen engaged in a heated verbal exchange. The interaction saw them take personal shots and reportedly go off-script, with Stratton mentioning Charlotte Flair's 0-3 record of failed marriages. Meanwhile, the 14-time WWE World Champion claimed that Stratton's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

During a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, Seth Rollins claimed that the off-script moment between Stratton and Flair ultimately benefited their rivalry. According to The Visionary, the segment helped build anticipation for the title bout at The Show of Shows.

"In my opinion, what happened on, what it was, last Friday [on SmackDown], I guess, it would be—was the best thing that could have happened for their [Stratton and Flair's] story, because we are on this podcast talking about it right now. And had it not happened, we wouldn't be even thinking about it at all. So, in my opinion, the direction it went, it's going to help bolster their match leading into WrestleMania. Now, can we get both of them together and work together, TBD," Rollins said. [From 16:57 to 17:29]
You can watch the full video below.

Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41

Last year on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia, The Revolutionary lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre. However, this year, Rollins will not be competing in a title match.

On Night One of WrestleMania 2025, Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match.

It will be exciting to see if The Visionary emerges victorious over Punk and Reigns on April 19, 2025, at The Showcase of the Immortals.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Outta Pocket with RGIII and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Pratik Singh
