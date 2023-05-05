Rhea Ripley's title reign could be in jeopardy if former WWE name returns after 7-year absence at Backlash 2023

Rhea Ripley has been on a roll since knocking Charlotte Flair off her perch as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood this year.

The Judgement Day member will be looking to solidify her reign when she puts her coveted prize on the line against Zelina Vega at Backlash this Saturday. The LWO member will have the home-field advantage since the Premium Live Event will go down from her hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The two women are currently tied at 1-1 in the singles competition, with the stakes couldn't be higher for their rubber match this weekend.

Despite fans rallying behind the female Puerto Rican, it is unlikely that she will be the one to end Ripley's fairytale run. No offense to Zelina Vega, but she isn't ready to carry the women's division on her back yet.

Though the outcome will likely be predictable, the company may still have a trick up its sleeve for Mami.

Brandi Rhodes raining on Rhea Ripley's parade would set up a buzzworthy title feud after Backlash.

The former Chief Brand officer of AEW hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since parting ways with Tony Khan. However, she has been name-dropped several times on television by Paul Heyman, which has fueled speculation of her return.

If the recent reports are any indication, Brandi Rhodes has been training at the performance center. She may not pose a serious threat to Rhea Ripley's title reign, but the 39-year-old would be an ideal babyface choice to challenge The Eradicator next.

The storyline could bring significant eyeballs to the women's division. This can prompt Cody Rhodes to work with The Judgment Day members until the company decides to put him back in the title picture.

For what it's worth, the program has money written all over it.

Rhea Ripley wants AEW star Buddy Matthews to return to WWE

Rhea Ripley may be relishing her time with The Judgment Day, but she has bigger things in mind, and that involves working with her real-life boyfriend.

In an interview with Gery Roif, The Eradicator asserted that she could convince Buddy Matthews to leave AEW and return to WWE someday:

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen."

Like Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews is also a champion alongside Malakai Black and Brody King in AEW. Only time will tell whether he will snub The House of Black to return to his old stomping grounds.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes show up at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes