Roman Reigns, 3-time WWE Universal Champion - 5 Current WWE Superstars Tony Khan might never be able to sign

The WWE golden rule of "never say never" was more true in 2022 than ever before. Cody Rhodes' unbelievable return to the company after being a building block in their rival promotion sent shockwaves around the wrestling world.

In all fairness, the move made sense to Cody, who wanted to finally fulfill his dream of winning the big one. At the same time, the move speaks to the pulling power the promotion has, a trait AEW are yet to earn to the same degree.

While Tony Khan has been able to bring in a wild host of former WWE stars, some wrestlers are more likely to spontaneously combust than cross the promotional divide. Here are 5 current WWE Superstars Tony Khan will never be able to sign.

Honorable mentions go to The Rock and John Cena. These two Hollywood megastars exemplify what it means to be loyal. They are company men through and through, and only inactivity from the ring keeps the movie stars off of the official list.

#5. Brock Lesnar's fee is out of this world

Brock Lesnar is, without a doubt, one of the biggest draws in wrestling today. So, it only makes sense that he gets paid the big bucks. Lesnar understands his worth and has managed to price himself accordingly — making an exorbitant amount of money for limited appearances.

If that isn't enough to deter Tony Khan from seeking out The Beast Incarnate, WWE has shown in the past that they would do anything to keep Lesnar on their side. Regardless of how much money the Khan family throws at the former WWE and Universal Champion, WWE will most definitely throw in some more.

While Lesnar may not be as much of a company soldier as some of the other entries on this list, something has to be said about his loyalty to WWE, specifically Vince McMahon, in more recent years.

#4. WWE's Tribal Chief is loyal to his home

Roman Reigns has been a World Champion for 900+ days

Watching just 10 seconds of any Roman Reigns interview is more than enough to get a picture of him as a company man. Much like his predecessor John Cena, or his cousin, The Rock, Reigns is always careful to tow the company line — a PR team's dream.

WWE has clearly invested a lot of resources in Reigns (even when fans really did not want them to), and the investment seems to have paid off for all parties. Reigns is the top draw the company always wanted him to be, and the Tribal Chief gets a cozier schedule and better pay in return.

It is more likely that the Head of the Table will take a stab at Hollywood as opposed to joining any other wrestling promotion. The marriage between WWE and their current champ will probably last forever.

#3. Seth Rollins is not an AEW fan

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

While everyone on this list is strongly Team WWE, none are as vocal as Seth Rollins about how great they perceive their company to be. Referring to AEW as "the minor leagues" on multiple occasions, The Architect has not shied away from criticizing Tony Khan's product.

"When Kenny [Omega] is done playing in the minor leagues over there, Kenny can come work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world, in front of the most people, and make the most money, and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania," said Rollins.

The shame in this situation is that Rollins is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers in the world, and there are an incredible amount of dream matches he could have with current AEW stars that fans might probably never get to see. Imagine a modern-day Rollins vs. Omega or even Rollins vs. MJF.

However, in all likelihood, the only way these dream matches can come to fruition is if the AEW cohorts jump ship because The Visionary is not going anywhere.

#2. Becky Lynch has no reason to leave

Sagar Ali @SagarAl47268323



You Are My Life Hero We Love you Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE Let's go Becky LyNcHYou Are My LifeHeroWe Love you Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE Let's go Becky LyNcH ♥️You Are My Life ♥️ Hero 😍 We Love you Becky Lynch ♥️ https://t.co/HtJppuYWpR

It is not hard to remember a time when Becky Lynch could easily have left the largest wrestling promotion in the world to try her hand at something new. She was being outrageously mistreated and seemingly stuck in the black hole that is the mid-card of the women's division. Nia Jax then punched her in the face, and everything changed.

Today, Becky Lynch is the cornerstone of not only the women's roster but the entire locker room. She is easily one of the biggest stars in the company and seems to be happy right where she is. She was even one of the first women to headline WrestleMania.

Whereas AEW has struggled to get the ball rolling with their women's division on multiple occasions, and even when they do catch lightning, it never lasts too long. Taking into account the fact that Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, is also happy in WWE, there isn't a reason for her to ever switch over to another promotion.

#1. The Viper is a WWE lifer

Ritam Rakshit @Ritamrakshit516 Need Randy Orton back on my TV again Need Randy Orton back on my TV again 😭 https://t.co/wRAXLXurxF

On 25 April 2002, Randall Keith Orton made his debut for the promotion he would spend the next two decades at. A third-generation talent, a lot of pressure was put on Orton from a very young age. Nonetheless, he would go on to become a 14-time World Champion and one of the greatest Superstars of all time.

Orton's consistency and longevity have made him synonymous with WWE television. Thinking of him in another promotion simply doesn't feel right. Additionally, it's hard to imagine the 42-year-old has any aspirations of trying new waters at this stage in his career.

The Viper is currently struggling with injuries that could put his entire in-ring future in jeopardy. However, should he recover and be healthy enough to deliver another RKO, it will only be in WWE.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : Who will leave Elimination Chamber as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Roman Reigns Sami Zayn 0 votes