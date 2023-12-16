Roman Reigns' to cousin join AEW in 2024 and align himself with WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

Following his current status as a free agent, could a certain cousin of Roman Reigns end up signing with AEW, instead of reuniting with his family? Here's why this could happen.

Zilla Fatu belongs to the Anoaʻi family, and is the son of the late WWE icon Umaga. This put several eyes on him as a possible future recruitment for The Bloodline. He had previously competed for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, but he has since left the promotion. This confirmed his free agency, and the possibility of him signing with another major promotion.

Recently, he was seemingly spotted backstage on Dynamite. On his Twitter account, he posted some pictures with key AEW names, including Tony Khan, Daniel Garcia, Nick Wayne, and Chris Jericho to name a few. What was more interesting was that in his post with Wayne, he teased a possible match between them.

Should Zilla head to AEW instead of reuniting with his cousins in WWE, he could align himself with Chris Jericho. Seeing as he met him the other day, and with Kenny Omega reportedly out indefinitely with an injury now, The Ocho could enlist the young talent to be his tag team partner in the meantime.

Screenshots of Zilla Fatu's post

His full tweet can be found here.

Roman Reigns reveals who his successor as tribal chief will be

After more than a thousand days of dominating WWE, Roman Reigns has recently revealed who would take up the mantle should he end his time as The Tribal Chief.

Tonight on SmackDown, Roman appeared for the first time since his win against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. He revealed that it was "promotion season," and he wanted to recognize an individual for his efforts for the faction. He announced that he would be choosing Solo Sikoa to be his successor.

Funnily, Jimmy Uso thought that he would be the choice, but he was immediately shut out following the announcement that it was Solo. Moments after, Randy Orton came out to confront the Bloodline.

With the Viper and Roman Reigns finally having a confrontation in over a year, this could be confirmation that the two would face one another at the next premium live event, Royal Rumble.

How do you feel about this potential main event match? Let us know in the comments section below.

