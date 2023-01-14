Roman Reigns dethroned, Hall of Famer leaves - 10 Things that may happen if Tony Khan buys WWE from Vince McMahon

WWE's internal drama has been the talk of the wrestling world over the last few weeks. Not only has former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returned from his short-lived retirement, but he is also reportedly actively pursuing the sale of the company that he has run for the last 40 years.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was initially thought to be leading the race to buy out the sports entertainment giants. But a shocking twist has emerged that could rival any WWE storyline. Recent reports indicate that AEW President Tony Khan and his billionaire father, Shahid Khan, have also apparently expressed interest in purchasing WWE.

The Khans are well-versed in owning enormous sports franchises, with pro wrestling promotions AEW, Ring of Honor, English football side Fulham FC, and NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Fightful Select stated that the Khans would need to lead a group to push the purchase through. While it seems like an incredibly unlikely scenario to see Vince McMahon sell his company to his main rival, crazier things have happened in pro wrestling. Here are ten things that could feasibly occur if the AEW President buys over WWE from the 77-year-old.

#10. Sting vs. Undertaker finally takes place

While WWE and WCW were in the midst of Monday Night Wars, there were multiple defections between the two companies. However, the two wrestlers stayed loyal to their promotions. They were The Undertaker and Sting.

Both veterans came to epitomize both WWE and WCW, respectively. Fans on both sides have always considered The Phenom vs. The Icon to be the dream match to rival all dream matches in pro wrestling.

Alas, despite their longevity, the fantasy matchup never occurred. It almost happened in 2011 when Sting was rumored to be The Undertaker's opponent at WrestleMania, but The Icon decided to stay at IMPACT Wrestling.

Sting finally made his WWE debut in 2014. This was the first time both legends were in the same company at the same time. WrestleMania 31 would have been the perfect setting, but again, Vince McMahon passed up on the opportunity. Sting's resurgence in AEW in 2020 has proved The Icon can still perform in the ring.

Despite Taker's retirement back in 2020, Tony Khan could be the one to pull the trigger on this dream match finally. It might not be a five-star classic, but seeing the two icons sharing the same ring for a staredown would be magical enough. Khan, being the wrestling fan that he is, would absolutely be open to making that happen.

#9. An AEW star dethrones WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the world champion in WWE for nearly three years. The Head of the Table is not only undefeated during this period, but his title reign is also reaching record-breaking territory.

Currently, multiple candidates could realistically dethrone the Tribal Chief, from Cody Rhodes to The Rock to even fellow Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

If Tony Khan is to take over WWE, he would definitely want to push his own homegrown AEW star to end Roman's historic reign. Who better to achieve this feat than the current AEW World Champion MJF? The 26-year-old has actively teased signing with the Stamford-based company anyway.

It could even be a world title unification bout, pitting the WWE and AEW champions against one another. MJF is already a generational talent despite his youth, and beating Reigns would be an achievement that he could tout for the next decade.

#8. ROH and NXT serve as development brands

NXT has served as WWE's developmental brand for nearly a decade. Ring of Honor, however, came under Tony Khan's ownership last year with plans to make it a weekly streaming show in 2023.

With AEW being Tony Khan's priority, it would also make sense to keep ROH as a feeder promotion.

If TK is to purchase WWE, it might be tempting to consolidate all developmental under just one umbrella, NXT or ROH. However, it would make more sense to keep them separate entities that help build new talent for the major brands instead.

They already have an in-built audience for each show, so it might turn these fans if there were to be any changes. Accepting Tony Khan as the overall owner of all of pro wrestling is already hard enough.

#7. WWE no longer becomes a PG product

WWE became a PG product back in 2008. In the decade-plus since the content has been severely watered down and no longer has the air of unpredictability that the late 90s Attitude Era had in spades.

AEW has tried to bring back that TV-14 element since debuting in 2019. The violence, cussing, and overall adult content have brought back many lapsed fans who have turned out with WWE's cookie-cutter presentation.

If Tony Khan has overall control of the sports entertainment giants, he could be tempted to end the PG restrictions. It would certainly be interesting to see modern WWE Superstars such as The Fiend, Roman Reigns, and even Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair do so in a less restrictive environment.

#6. The Shield reunites as Jon Moxley betrays the Blackpool Combat Club

The Shield was easily the best faction of the 2010s that the Stamford-based company has created. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose were an incredible trio that ran roughshod over the locker room throughout their run between 2012 and 2014.

They were so popular that the company booked multiple reunions for the Hounds of Justice in the ensuing years until the Lunatic Fringe departed from the company in 2019.

Since joining AEW, Jon Moxley has become a bonafide top star, winning the AEW World Championship and rivaling his former teammates in importance to the company. He even founded a brand new stable, the Blackpool Combat Club, with Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal.

Tony Khan's potential purchase of WWE could lead to a homecoming for Mox. Imagine a scenario where he shares the same ring with Rollins and Reigns again, with his new group in tow. Could his allegiances be swayed? It could kick off an awesome storyline to have Mox betray the BCC and reunite with his Shield brothers.

#5. CM Punk finally headlines WrestleMania

During his initial run in Vince McMahon's promotion, CM Punk never got his WrestleMania moment. Despite being a WWE Champion at WrestleMania 28, his title match against fellow AEW wrestler Chris Jericho played second fiddle to the Once in a Lifetime match between The Rock and John Cena.

The year after was no different as he challenged The Undertaker's previously undefeated streak despite being WWE Champion for 434 days before the event. One of Punk's biggest frustrations was that Vince McMahon never saw him as the number one guy in the company.

However, that is definitely not the case with Tony Khan, who recognizes the Straight Edge Superstar's massive appeal. There's a reason he fought so hard to bring CM Punk to AEW, making him the company's biggest signing and giving him the World Championship.

If Khan buys the WWE and is in charge of booking WrestleMania, he could finally be able to help CM Punk achieve his 'Mania dream and the main event, the Show of Shows. He doesn't even have to challenge for the title. Just as Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens ended Night 1 of last year's event, Punk could have a dream match that closes out the first night instead.

#4. Women's Evolution II

WWE held a historic all-women pay-per-view back in 2018. It featured matches such as Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's title.

Not only was the event a critical success, it finally gave the women a platform to show how far the Women's Revolution had come. It was expected to be an annual event, but for one reason or another, that never happened.

Tony Khan would be interested in reviving such a show, given that he could have both company rosters to play with. We could see dream matches such as Becky Lynch vs. Britt Baker and Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill. The possibilities are endless.

#3. Tony khan and Vince McMahon come face to face on WWE TV

While the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling were locked in a bitter war, former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff challenged Vince McMahon to a fight on live television. While that never came to fruition, there's now a legitimate chance that two prominent pro wrestling promoters could face off in the middle of the ring.

It all depends on whether Tony Khan buys over the company from Vince. While Khan has previously indicated that he has no interest in becoming an on-air character, it would be a fascinating sight to see him match up with Vince McMahon.

The old-school machismo of Vince vs. the new-school technopreneur geek that is Khan. It could even culminate in Team McMahon vs. Team Khan for Survivor Series supremacy. Speaking of brand warfare...

#2. Invasion 2023 - WWE vs. AEW

When Vince McMahon formally purchased WCW back in 2001, fans were hoping to finally see some dream matches between WWF and WCW stars. The prospect of Stone Cold vs. Goldberg, Sting vs. Undertaker, and The Rock vs. DDP were mouthwatering to the Monday Night War faithful.

Alas, Vince McMahon completely botched the invasion angle by not bringing back WCW's top stars in time for the storyline. The Invasion pay-per-view started promisingly enough, but by the time the overarching story culminated in Survivor Series, the Alliance was no longer a threat.

Tony Khan might want to book his own AEW invasion angle and see if he can do a better job. Imagine MJF interrupting Roman Reigns or the Judgment Day going up against the House of Black. He's already dipped his in terms of inter-promotional shows with Forbidden Door last year. Let's see what he can do with AEW vs. WWE instead.

#1. Vince McMahon becomes the creative head, and HHH leaves

In a meeting ahead of SmackDown this week, Triple H told talents that Vince McMahon's return wouldn't lead to a change in creative. Instead, McMahon's sole goal is to help oversee the search for a potential buyer for the company.

With Stephanie McMahon announcing her resignation from the company, there are fears that the King of Kings could be ousted next. It would be a massive blow for the fans and WWE Superstars to see the former Chairman return as Head of Creative, essentially cutting Triple H's run short.

This could be a real possibility with Tony Khan in charge. The Game might be forced out, which is the worst-case scenario possible. Here's hoping this list is speculation and doesn't turn into reality.

