Ronda Rousey is All Elite? 5 Surprise debuts that could realistically happen at AEW All In

AEW All In is just a few weeks away from now, and the stage is set for what is expected to be the biggest event in the history of All Elite Wrestling. The promotion has already sold more than 80,000 tickets and is set to become the largest attended non-WWE wrestling show in history.

As the event is expected to be bigger, fans would also expect some great moments and matches. Furthermore, some surprise appearances could also be expected.

So here are some of the believable surprise debuts of top stars that could be witnessed at All In.

#5. Ryback

Ryback has been sidelined from the pro wrestling scene for many years now. As of this moment, it seems unlikely that WWE would be interested to sign him, but Ryback on AEW seems a possibility.

Interestingly, he also called out Goldberg for a dream match, which could possibly be seen at All In.

"You heard the talk of doing it in Israel on pay-per-view. I think that’s fine. I understand that, and I’m not against that, but I do think it’s better served for him. I think it would be better done in AEW All In if it’s something that could be done and worked out,” Ryback said on the Roundtable Wrestling podcast.

#4. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has been in the headlines lately due to her hints of leaving WWE. She had been off TV for a long time, and it seems she is on her way out of the Stamford-based promotion.

Lacey also changed her name on social media to "Macey Estrella," which is an indication of her leaving.

Meanwhile, if the 33-year-old is indeed leaving the biggest wrestling promotion, AEW could be a perfect place for her if she wishes to endure her wrestling career. Fans could expect Lacey to appear at the Wembley event this month.

#3. Mandy Rose

On December 14, 2022, Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to her FanTime content, which was against her contract. Mandy was also the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion at the time of leaving.

Ever since then, fans are awaiting Rose's return to the squared circle, but there are no updates of her coming back to WWE. Nonetheless, AEW could be the place for her if she decides to come back. She could also bring a much-needed spark into the women's division.

#2. Ronda Rousey could make an AEW debut

Ronda Rousey is one of the most decorated combat athletes of all time. After conquering the women's MMA scene, Rousey nailed in on the pro wrestling scene where she showcased her amazing in-ring abilities. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has perhaps left WWE after SummerSlam 2023.

Ronda will be more than welcome in All Elite Wrestling if she ever decides to join the promotion. Furthermore, someone of her caliber could bring much-needed star power to the All In event at Wembley.

#1. Goldberg

Earlier this year, it was reported that Goldberg's WWE contract is up, and the company didn't show any interest in re-signing him. It means he may never be seen on the Stamford-based promotion again. Nonetheless, he could be seen at AEW All In.

Moreover, the company President and CEO, Tony Khan, also revealed he had talks with Goldberg regarding a possible signing.

Only time will tell if Bill, along with other aforementioned superstars, could show up at the Wembley event.