Ronda Rousey to make in-ring return and end ex-WWE champion's historic title reign? - 3 Ways Tony Khan can take ROH Women's Title off Athena

AEW star Athena is having an extraordinary ROH Women's World Championship reign. She is nearing 1000 days as champion, and seemingly has no intention of dropping the title anytime soon.The erstwhile Ember Moon signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. She is one of the most important names on the roster, and Tony Khan has immense faith in her. From 2015 to 2021, she was signed to WWE, where she won the NXT Women's Championship once and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Shotzi Blackheart. She became ROH Women's World Champion in December 2022, and nobody has come close to taking the belt off her. The Forever Champion's reign will come to an end someday. Hopefully, Tony Khan will book it well.Here are three ways Tony Khan can take the ROH Women's Title off Athena.#3. Billie Starkz might betray Athena and dethrone herBillie Starkz is Athena's prodigy. The two AEW stars have a strong alliance, and fans are quite immersed in their storyline. Starkz is only 20 and has a bright future. Under the War Goddess's tutelage, she has improved significantly, and it appears that Tony Khan has huge plans for her. Interestingly, the AEW President could make her betray her mentor.Tony Khan could book the former ROH Women's World Television Champion to brutally attack Athena and turn her into a cunning heel. She could then dethrone the champion by cheating, further solidifying a villainous persona. This would be an interesting yet tragic way to end the War Goddess's historic reign.#2. Athena could relinquish the ROH Women's World ChampionshipEver since signing with AEW, Athena has predominantly performed in its sister-promotion, Ring of Honor. Despite her work in the legendary promotion, fans want her to completely switch over to All Elite Wrestling. However, to do so, she needs to drop the ROH Women's World Championship.To make the switch happen, Tony Khan could make her relinquish her gold. This will not only make her record reign feel super important, but the 37-year-old could proudly say that she was undefeated for the title in the Ring of Honor. Khan could then book a ROH Women's World Championship Tournament, where several new faces will be able to showcase their talent.#1. Bring Ronda Rousey out of retirement and dethrone herFormer WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has retired from professional wrestling. She was once a big name in the Stamford-based company. However, the 38-year-old seemingly did not enjoy her time there. In a recent interview appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, the MMA legend claimed that she has retired and has no intention to rejoin WWE.Tony Khan has the chance to shock the world by convincing Rousey to come out of retirement and sign with All Elite Wrestling. The UFC Hall of Famer has wrestled in Ring of Honor, and it will be interesting to see her challenge the erstwhile Ember Moon for the ROH Women's World Championship. Only time will tell what the future holds for both women. Rousey vs. Athena would certainly be a brutal affair.