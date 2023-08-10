AEW backstage reaction to Rob Van Dam disclosed - reports

Rob Van Dam recently made his in-ring AEW debut as he took on Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. According to reports, the veteran's presence was praised by many backstage.

Van Dam is a legend of the industry and a veteran of ECW, where the FTW Championship originates. While he put on quite the show to retain the honor of the belt, RVD fell short of a victory when Perry cheated to defeat the veteran.

According to Fightful Select, the ECW legend impressed a few of their backstage informants:

"Those that we spoke to say people backstage in AEW were happy with Rob Van Dam's performance on AEW Dynamite."

RVD recently addressed his future in AEW and whether or not he might sign with the promotion. During a recent episode of his One of A Kind podcast, the veteran seemed open to returning again and simply said, "We'll see how it goes."

Rob Van Dam recently broke his silence after suffering a defeat on AEW Dynamite

Rob Van Dam might have put on a highly praised effort against Perry on Dynamite, but he still failed to capture the FTW Championship. AEW caught up with the veteran after his match to find out whether or not RVD was disappointed in the outcome.

In a backstage promo with Jerry Lynn after his match on Dynamite, Rob Van Dam expressed how overwhelmed he was by the fan reactions to his AEW debut:

"Well, it felt pretty awesome going out there tonight, I've got to say. I count on the fans [and the] positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I'm still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they're all, in unison, chanting for me."

Van Dam continued:

"Like it always exceeds my expectations, and when that moment is real, and I'm connected to them, it's nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe," Van Dam said. [0:07 - 0:38]

RVD seems to have enjoyed his AEW debut match, despite suffering a defeat to Jack Perry. Notably, the former Jungle Boy cheated to win the match, so there could very well be unfinished business between the two.

